State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 6,883 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,467 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,883 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Toll Brothers worth $7,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 2,913.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Toll Brothers from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Toll Brothers from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Toll Brothers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.42.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of TOL stock opened at $47.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.47. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.19 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.12 and a 200-day moving average of $49.31.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.03%.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

