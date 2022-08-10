Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Position in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) by 66.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 592.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 361.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 488.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 9,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBCP shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

In other Independent Bank news, SVP James J. Twarozynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total transaction of $51,175.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,132.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Independent Bank news, SVP James J. Twarozynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total transaction of $51,175.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,132.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $43,503.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,507.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IBCP opened at $20.58 on Wednesday. Independent Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.87 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $433.17 million, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 27.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

