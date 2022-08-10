State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 391 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Encompass Health worth $7,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 83.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

NYSE:EHC opened at $51.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.36 and a 200 day moving average of $62.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.91. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $81.45.

Encompass Health Cuts Dividend

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Encompass Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stephens dropped their target price on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Encompass Health from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.70.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Further Reading

