State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $8.21 Million Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,101 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,978 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Lumentum worth $8,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 2.3% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 6.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 16,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 1.8% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 12,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total transaction of $292,937.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,717 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,339.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lumentum Stock Down 3.3 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $89.19 on Wednesday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.97 and a 1 year high of $108.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.35.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LITE. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lumentum from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered Lumentum from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Lumentum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.92.

Lumentum Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.