Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,216 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Trex worth $8,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Trex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Trex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Trex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Trex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Trex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TREX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Trex from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Trex from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Trex from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on Trex in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.88.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $54.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.49. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.31 and a 12-month high of $140.98.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $386.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.22 million. Trex had a return on equity of 38.31% and a net margin of 17.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

