Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Receives $242.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $242.17.

AAP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $247.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

AAP opened at $191.77 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $164.00 and a 12-month high of $244.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $183.75 and a 200-day moving average of $201.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.04. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.