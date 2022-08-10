Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.44.

NRIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Nurix Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nurix Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRIX. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 47.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,302,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,259,000 after buying an additional 744,832 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,870,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,137,000 after buying an additional 670,000 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 181.6% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 743,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,517,000 after purchasing an additional 479,338 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 331.5% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 592,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,166,000 after purchasing an additional 455,540 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 98.7% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 778,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,857,000 after purchasing an additional 386,734 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Performance

NRIX stock opened at $18.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $870.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day moving average is $13.87. Nurix Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $37.42.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 399.14% and a negative return on equity of 47.89%. Research analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

