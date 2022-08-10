State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $8.65 Million Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 327,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,609 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $8,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PTON. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 774.6% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

PTON stock opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.43. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $120.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $964.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.81 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 78.79% and a negative net margin of 49.10%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 4,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $70,894.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $60.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JMP Securities raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

