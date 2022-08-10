State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $8.85 Million Stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 115.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,375 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $8,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WBS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $2,187,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 298.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. 45.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Webster Financial to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

In related news, COO Luis Massiani sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $371,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,910 shares in the company, valued at $7,099,611.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Javier L. Evans sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $48,149.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,070.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Luis Massiani sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $371,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,099,611.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WBS stock opened at $46.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.12 and its 200-day moving average is $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.30. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $65.00.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $607.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.36 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 51.78%.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

