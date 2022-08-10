State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $9.27 Million Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494,405 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 26,390 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Western Union were worth $9,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 13,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 2.7% during the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 25,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 15,906 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 22.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 2.6% during the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WU has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Western Union from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.89.

Western Union Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of WU stock opened at $16.29 on Wednesday. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Western Union had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 239.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Western Union’s payout ratio is 42.15%.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

