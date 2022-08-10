Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.62 Million Stock Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter valued at $42,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $225.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.78 and a 52 week high of $282.02.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FLT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies to $298.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet cut FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.70.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

