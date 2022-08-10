Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stock Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,492,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,756,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,683,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Lantheus by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNTH opened at $79.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.85. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $83.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.73.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. Lantheus had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $223.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 121.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LNTH. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $77.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

In related news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,597,950.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total transaction of $78,116.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,188.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,893 shares in the company, valued at $8,597,950.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,245 shares of company stock worth $850,830 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

