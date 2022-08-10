Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,577,000 after acquiring an additional 64,614 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 41.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 19.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,874,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,427,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on MPWR. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $457.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 4.6 %

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,298 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.44, for a total value of $1,686,707.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 288,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,055,684.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 950 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.58, for a total value of $343,501.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,659,367.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,298 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.44, for a total transaction of $1,686,707.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 288,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,055,684.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,272 shares of company stock valued at $13,609,534 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $511.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $429.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $429.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $348.02 and a 12-month high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.59 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.04%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading

