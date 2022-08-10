Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,678 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $2,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Wendy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Wendy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Wendy’s Stock Performance

NASDAQ WEN opened at $21.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.39. The Wendy’s Company has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $24.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.91.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $488.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.76 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 34.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 56.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on WEN shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $18.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wendy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.53.

About Wendy’s

(Get Rating)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.