IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,794 Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,794 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Cabot by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cabot by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cabot by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its position in Cabot by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cabot by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 19,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 17,235 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $1,341,917.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,109,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cabot news, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 14,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $988,637.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,374,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 17,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $1,341,917.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,109,840.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,107 shares of company stock worth $2,687,999 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cabot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBT opened at $70.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.40. Cabot Co. has a 12 month low of $47.59 and a 12 month high of $78.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 1.41.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.20. Cabot had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Cabot’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CBT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cabot from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.40.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

Further Reading

