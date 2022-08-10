Fagan Associates Inc. Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fagan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 6.7% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $32,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,717,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Alphabet by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its stake in Alphabet by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 292 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 4,547 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,517,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 32,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $116.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.43 and a 200-day moving average of $137.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.88 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOGL. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.36.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,733. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,733. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,352 shares of company stock valued at $15,690,955 over the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.