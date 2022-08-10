Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Garmin were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GRMN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth about $2,822,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,139 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 515.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 341,023 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,437,000 after buying an additional 285,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,459 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Garmin alerts:

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total value of $1,573,665.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,231,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Garmin Price Performance

GRMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $137.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their target price on shares of Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.75.

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $95.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.46. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $92.31 and a 1-year high of $178.80.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 17.71%. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

Garmin Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.