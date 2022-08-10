Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 3,090 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 127.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PENN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $767,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $972,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Penn National Gaming from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Penn National Gaming to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Penn National Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Penn National Gaming Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $34.11 on Wednesday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.46 and a fifty-two week high of $86.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 2.23.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Penn National Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

