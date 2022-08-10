Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 27,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 214.6% in the 1st quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 10,241 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 166,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,549,000 after purchasing an additional 12,757 shares during the period. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $62.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.10 and its 200 day moving average is $63.65. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52 week low of $51.23 and a 52 week high of $86.61.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

