Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 354 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 5.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 5.4% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 5.4% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on RGLD shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Royal Gold to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.00.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $104.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.21. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $147.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

Insider Activity at Royal Gold

In related news, VP Randy Shefman sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $75,009.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Royal Gold

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

See Also

