Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,074 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $798,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 188,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 22,226 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 445.7% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 113,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 92,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HL. B. Riley decreased their price target on Hecla Mining from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Hecla Mining from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Roth Capital upgraded Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $6.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HL opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.83. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $3.44 and a one year high of $7.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.25.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.50 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 0.20%. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0063 per share. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -15.00%.

About Hecla Mining

(Get Rating)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.