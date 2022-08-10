Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 73.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,829 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Etsy were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Etsy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its position in Etsy by 71.3% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Etsy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Etsy by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ETSY. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.95.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $2,247,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,071,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $2,247,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,071,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 6,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $577,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,057,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,280 shares of company stock valued at $9,672,083. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Etsy stock opened at $108.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.88. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Etsy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 67.88%. The firm had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

