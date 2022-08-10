Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,939 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 10,736 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned 0.05% of Diana Shipping worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 140.2% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 16,248 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 9,484 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 13.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 27.9% in the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 21,045 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DSX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Diana Shipping from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Diana Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.83.

Diana Shipping Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of DSX opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.97. The stock has a market cap of $540.97 million, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.13. Diana Shipping Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 44.08%. The business had revenue of $64.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Diana Shipping Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diana Shipping Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.61%. This is a positive change from Diana Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Diana Shipping’s payout ratio is presently 80.29%.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of April 13, 2022, it operated a fleet of 35 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.