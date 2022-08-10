FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) by 223.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,536 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,928 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCEL. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 5,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 256.4% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 6,736 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.07% of the company’s stock.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

FuelCell Energy Trading Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ FCEL opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 7.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 3.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.54.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.76% and a negative net margin of 120.33%. The firm had revenue of $16.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

About FuelCell Energy

(Get Rating)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.