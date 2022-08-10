Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,288 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $1,384,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $125,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 62.1% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 159,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 61,297 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 801,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,919,000 after acquiring an additional 144,992 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AUPH. StockNews.com raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $8.13 on Wednesday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $33.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.95.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 178.32% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

