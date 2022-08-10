Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 2,831 Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,831 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 67.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,056,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,988 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,497,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,404,000 after purchasing an additional 939,751 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 1,485.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 808,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 757,392 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,217,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,312,000 after purchasing an additional 535,020 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 745,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 347,000 shares during the period. 35.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EQX shares. National Bank Financial lowered Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$16.25 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Equinox Gold from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

Equinox Gold Trading Up 0.2 %

About Equinox Gold

NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. Equinox Gold Corp. has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $9.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

