Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $137.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.22. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.16 and a 1 year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

