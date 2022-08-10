Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 624 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,330 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 183.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 499 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 535 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GMED. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Globus Medical from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Globus Medical from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Globus Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.36.

NYSE GMED opened at $63.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 42.81, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.13. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $84.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.44 and a 200-day moving average of $65.37.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $230.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.88 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

