Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 1,209 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 75.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LYV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Benchmark upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.10.

Shares of LYV opened at $95.14 on Wednesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.14 and a 12-month high of $127.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of -190.28 and a beta of 1.32.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 669.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.90) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

