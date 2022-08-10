Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys Shares of 161,523 Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 161,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,245,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.10% of Driven Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,065,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,676,000 after purchasing an additional 20,782 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,756,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,309,000 after purchasing an additional 61,651 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,132,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,687,000 after purchasing an additional 284,922 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Driven Brands by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,983,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,668,000 after acquiring an additional 553,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Driven Brands by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,422,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,839,000 after acquiring an additional 148,209 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Driven Brands Stock Performance
DRVN opened at $30.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.10, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.85 and a 200 day moving average of $28.01. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.62 and a fifty-two week high of $34.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.27.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.
Driven Brands Profile
Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.
