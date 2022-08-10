Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $4.21 Million Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 390.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,270 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.05% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $4,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $76.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.38 and a 12 month high of $171.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $490.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

BFAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $144.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.71.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

