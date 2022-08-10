Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Grows Position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) by 127.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 35,229 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of Vicor worth $4,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at $39,762,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at $34,889,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vicor during the first quarter valued at $8,420,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at $13,166,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vicor by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 410,149 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,081,000 after purchasing an additional 66,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Stock Down 3.0 %

VICR stock opened at $72.01 on Wednesday. Vicor Co. has a twelve month low of $50.22 and a twelve month high of $164.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.73 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Vicor had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $102.19 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VICR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Vicor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vicor

In other news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 11,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total value of $844,494.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 228,329 shares in the company, valued at $16,151,993.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 11,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total value of $844,494.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 228,329 shares in the company, valued at $16,151,993.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 230,329 shares in the company, valued at $14,971,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

See Also

