Csenge Advisory Group Invests $682,000 in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Allstate by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,232,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $850,916,000 after buying an additional 1,314,237 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,997,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $587,916,000 after purchasing an additional 107,977 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,892,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $575,564,000 after purchasing an additional 119,586 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $560,036,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Allstate by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,660,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $430,600,000 after acquiring an additional 672,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Argus lowered Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Allstate to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Allstate Stock Up 1.2 %

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $119.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.68. The stock has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.73.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.47%.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.