Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGXGet Rating) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,736 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $13.12 on Wednesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.01.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

