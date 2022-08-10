Csenge Advisory Group Grows Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 209.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,212 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 177.2% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 63.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
KMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.14.
Kinder Morgan Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of KMI stock opened at $18.04 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The stock has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.74%.
Kinder Morgan Company Profile
Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.
