Csenge Advisory Group Lowers Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,218 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 444.4% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.35.
QUALCOMM Price Performance
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.
QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 26.57%.
Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM
In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
QUALCOMM Company Profile
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.
Featured Stories
