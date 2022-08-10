Csenge Advisory Group Purchases 329 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in ASML were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ASML by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of ASML by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in ASML by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML opened at $541.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $221.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $412.67 and a 52-week high of $895.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $511.32 and its 200-day moving average is $580.51.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.3991 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASML. Argus began coverage on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on ASML from €800.00 ($816.33) to €710.00 ($724.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ASML from €767.00 ($782.65) to €630.00 ($642.86) in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $747.91.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

