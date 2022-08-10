Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group to $72.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.60.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Performance

CTVA opened at $59.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.60 and its 200-day moving average is $55.34. The stock has a market cap of $43.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $64.03.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 23.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,762,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Corteva by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,242,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,373 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Corteva by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,586,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,551,000 after acquiring an additional 452,245 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $465,952,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Corteva by 1.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,351,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,568,000 after acquiring an additional 91,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.