Csenge Advisory Group Purchases Shares of 4,050 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000. Csenge Advisory Group owned about 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Essex Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RTM opened at $164.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.73. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a one year low of $149.13 and a one year high of $192.32.

