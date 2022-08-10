Csenge Advisory Group Makes New $607,000 Investment in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXPD. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.38.

EXPD opened at $103.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.23. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.88. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.58 and a twelve month high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.14. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

