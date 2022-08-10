Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Shares Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOCS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth $737,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth $1,734,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 11,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.17.

Shares of FOCS opened at $40.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.88 and a 12-month high of $69.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

