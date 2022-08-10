Duality Advisers LP Buys New Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Saia by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Saia from $291.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Saia from $238.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Saia from $298.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Saia from $377.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Saia from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.71.

Saia Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $235.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.28 and a 200 day moving average of $228.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.03 and a 52 week high of $365.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.41.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $745.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.26 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.24, for a total transaction of $403,112.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,266.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Saia news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 13,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.17, for a total transaction of $3,358,297.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,512,005.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.24, for a total transaction of $403,112.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,505 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,266.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

Featured Stories

