Duality Advisers LP Acquires New Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $290.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.44.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $232.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $217.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.32. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.67 and a twelve month high of $285.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. IQVIA’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

