Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Raises Stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 198.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,173 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,259 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $4,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,705,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $688,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847,666 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 6,150,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $231,169,000 after purchasing an additional 906,143 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,519,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $137,077,000 after purchasing an additional 45,912 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,019,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $76,252,000 after purchasing an additional 148,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 267.2% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,967,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,920 shares in the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $36.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.85 and a 200 day moving average of $36.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.24. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12-month low of $28.89 and a 12-month high of $42.74.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 96.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PBA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.63.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

