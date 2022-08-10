Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys Shares of 186,951 Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 186,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LCID. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lucid Group by 210.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,296,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,007 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,735,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,183,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,525,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,258,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lucid Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 32.83.

Lucid Group stock opened at 17.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 0.39. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of 13.25 and a 1-year high of 57.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 18.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of 21.66. The company has a current ratio of 7.59, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported -0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.44 by 0.11. The business had revenue of 97.34 million during the quarter. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 1,030.53% and a negative return on equity of 34.45%. Research analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

