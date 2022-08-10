Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.44.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$71.00 to C$66.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE WPM opened at $34.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.51. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $31.56 and a twelve month high of $51.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals

About Wheaton Precious Metals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,319.6% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 133.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.