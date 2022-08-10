Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.47.

Several research analysts recently commented on ARVN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Arvinas from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Arvinas to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush cut Arvinas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Arvinas from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of ARVN opened at $55.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 2.00. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $34.90 and a 12 month high of $98.67.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.28). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.16% and a negative net margin of 255.97%. The business had revenue of $31.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 469.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arvinas by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,000. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

