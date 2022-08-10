Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2022

Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DTGet Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.31.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DT. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Dynatrace to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $45,771.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,389,223.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $45,771.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,389,223.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 3,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $136,120.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 71,438 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,180.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,468 shares of company stock worth $564,303 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatrace

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 133.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 145.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace Stock Down 0.4 %

DT stock opened at $41.89 on Friday. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $80.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 299.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.83 and a 200 day moving average of $41.51.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Dynatrace had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.