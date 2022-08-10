Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.31.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DT. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Dynatrace to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $45,771.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,389,223.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $45,771.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,389,223.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 3,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $136,120.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 71,438 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,180.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,468 shares of company stock worth $564,303 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatrace

Dynatrace Stock Down 0.4 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 133.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 145.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DT stock opened at $41.89 on Friday. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $80.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 299.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.83 and a 200 day moving average of $41.51.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Dynatrace had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Stories

