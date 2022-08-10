Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $228.33.
Several research firms have commented on REMYY. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €298.00 ($304.08) to €311.00 ($317.35) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €167.00 ($170.41) to €162.00 ($165.31) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €290.00 ($295.92) to €304.00 ($310.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €208.00 ($212.24) to €203.00 ($207.14) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.
Rémy Cointreau Price Performance
OTCMKTS REMYY opened at $19.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.11. Rémy Cointreau has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $24.72.
Rémy Cointreau Dividend Announcement
About Rémy Cointreau
Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rémy Cointreau (REMYY)
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- This Defense Stock Has Bullish Fundamentals AND Technicals
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.