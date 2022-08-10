Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $228.33.

Several research firms have commented on REMYY. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €298.00 ($304.08) to €311.00 ($317.35) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €167.00 ($170.41) to €162.00 ($165.31) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €290.00 ($295.92) to €304.00 ($310.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €208.00 ($212.24) to €203.00 ($207.14) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Rémy Cointreau Price Performance

OTCMKTS REMYY opened at $19.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.11. Rémy Cointreau has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $24.72.

Rémy Cointreau Dividend Announcement

About Rémy Cointreau

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a $0.0855 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

