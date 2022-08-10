Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Receives $87.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.33.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

NYSE NVS opened at $87.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.58. Novartis has a 1 year low of $79.09 and a 1 year high of $95.17.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Novartis will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the second quarter worth about $187,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 3.3% in the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Novartis by 23.4% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the second quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Altrius Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Novartis in the second quarter worth about $4,144,000. Institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

